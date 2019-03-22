PlayStation State of Play Broadcast to Feature New Updates and Announces for PS4 and PSVR - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host the very first State of Play live broadcast on March 25 at 2pm PST / 5pm EST. The broadcast will features new updates and announcement on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR.

You can watch the stream live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles