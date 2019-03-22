SEGA Confirm Pierre Taki Removed from Judgment's Western Release - News

posted 3 hours ago

Following the news that SEGA have ceased shipments of Judgment in Japan followest the arrest of actor Pierre Taki (who plays Kyohei Hamura) on drugs-related charges, the company have today announced that the role will be re-cast for the upcoming western release on the 25th of June, with another actor providing the character modelling and Japanese voice acting.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the character model and Japanese voice for the character of Kyohei Hamura will be adjusted for the Western release of Judgment, launching on June 25, 2019. — SEGA (@SEGA) March 22, 2019

Judgment recently re-entered the Japanese sales charts upon news that shipments were being discontinued, potentially making the original version of the game that include Taki's model somewhat of a collector's item.

