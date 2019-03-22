Devil May Cry 5 Tops 2 Million Units Sold - Sales

/ 356 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom at its GDC 2019 presentation announced Devil May Cry 5 has sold more than two million units worldwide.

Devil May Cry 5 launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 8.

DMCV has sold 2 million copies #gdc219 pic.twitter.com/ZOfbFNBoTH — Isaac Torres ðŸ˜± GDC ðŸ˜± (@Delriach) March 22, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles