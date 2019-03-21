The Division 2 and One Piece: World Seeker Top the Swiss Charts in First Week - Sales

The Division 2 has debuted at top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 11th week of 2019. One Piece: World Seeker debuted in second place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 11, 2019:

The Division 2 One Piece: World Seeker New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Devil May Cry 5 FIFA 16 Super Mario Party Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Far Cry: New Dawn

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

