Blood Remaster Screenshots Released - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Atari and developer Nightdive Studios have released new screenshots of remaster of the horror FPS, Blood.

Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released in 1997, Blood is a first-person shooter that helped redefine the genre and first introduced many elements now accepted as commonplace. In Blood, players jump into the boots of undead gunslinger Caleb as he seeks revenge against the dark god Chernobog. Caleb’s arsenal features a mix of standard and occult weaponry, which he uses to devastating and gore-filled, effect. In the game, players visit a terrifying world populated by hordes of bloodthirsty fiends including cultists, gargoyles, zombies, hellhounds, and an unholy host of other terrors.

There is currently no release date for Blood.

View the screenshots below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles