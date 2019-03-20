The Division 2 Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

The Division 2 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 63,817 units, according to Media Create for the week ending March 17.

One Piece: World Seeker (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 51,039 units. LoveR (PS4) debuted eighth with sales of 9,985 units.





The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 56,954 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 32,221 units, the 3DS sold 5,725 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 870 units and Xbox One sold 136 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] The Division 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Ubisoft, 03/15/19) – 63,817 (New) [PS4] One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco, 03/14/19) – 51,039 (New) [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom, 03/08/19) – 33,149 (149,350) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 20,706 (2,953,145) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 16,997 (516,540) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,288 (2,178,288 [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 10,112 (2,178,288) [PS4] LoveR (Kadokawa Games, 03/14/19) – 9,985 (New) [PS4] Judgment (Sega, 12/13/18) – 8,677 (263,407) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 8,479 (1,325,825) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 8,429 (1,055,218) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,955 (640,825) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,516 (2,962,831) [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Music and Art Clips (Atlus, 03/14/19) – 5,872 (New) [PS4] Samurai Warriors 4 DX (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/14/19) – 5,330 (New) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 01/25/19) – 5,236 (790,805) [NSW] Samurai Warriors 4 DX (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/14/19) – 4,704 (New) [PSV] Kenka Bancho Otome 2nd Rumble!! (Spike Chunsoft, 03/14/19) – 4,704 (New) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 2,883 (743,782) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,760 (1,962,818)

