Bandai Namco and Double Fine Productions Announce RAD for NS, PS4, X1, Steam

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Double Fine Productions have announced 3D action roguelike game, RAD. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

A 3D action roguelike set in a post-post-apocalyptic world, where humanity has faced Armageddon not once, but twice. RAD will be available in Summer 2019 for Steam, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

In RAD, players take on the role of a teenage protagonist who must venture into the Fallow — an ever-changing, radioactive wasteland filled with unknown and unspeakable creatures. It’s here that they’ll find the solution to heal the world, and transform the cracked, barren landscape into a lush source of new life. But humanity’s future comes at great personal cost, as the deeper they journey into unknown lands, the more they will expose themselves to gnarly toxins which will wreak havoc on their fragile human form.

The fate of the world depends on the player, a sweet bat, and whatever strange new abilities they gain as the world around them ravages their body — twisting and mutating them into something far less than human, but far more powerful.

