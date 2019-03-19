Castle Crashers Remastered Headed to Switch and PS4 This Summer - News

Developer The Behemoth announced PayEverywhere is porting Castle Crashers Remastered to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch this summer.





Here is an overview of the game:

Remastered Features:

A multiplayer mini-game called “Back Off Barbarian” that’s frantic and weird.

Texture sizes of the game are five times the texture size of the original game.

Castle Crashers Remastered runs at 60 frames per second. The original ran at 30 frames per second which feels kind of like a slideshow if you go back to it after trying this new one.

All previously released downloadable content like characters, weapons, and animal orbs are available in-game.

Various performance updates and improvements to gameplay and online multiplayer.

Switch-Specific Features:

HD Rumble support.

Nintendo Switch Online support.

Four-player local Joy-Con support.

PlayStation 4-Specific Features:

DualShock 4 light bar lights up with your character affinity color.

Castle Crashers is available now for the Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Windows PC.

