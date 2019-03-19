Devil May Cry 5 Debuted at the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 122 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4) has debuted at the top spot on the Italian charts in the 10th week of 2019, according to AESVI. The Xbox One version debuted in 14th.

FIFA 19 (PS4) and Grand Theft Auto V(PS4) each drop one spot to second and third, respectively. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) climbs two spots to fourth, while New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) jumps four spots to fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for Week 10, 2019:

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4) Super Mario Party (NS) FIFA 19 (NS)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles