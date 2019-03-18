Call of Duty: Mobile Headed West - News

Publisher Activision and developer Tencent announced the free-to-play game, Call of Duty: Mobile, is getting a release on iOS and Android in North America, South America and Europe. A public beta will be available this summer. You can pre-register here.

Here is an overview of the game:

Call of Duty: Mobile is a new free-to-play game that brings together maps, modes, weapons, and characters from across the Call of Duty franchise, including Black Ops and the Modern Warfare series. Developed by Tencent’s award-winning Timi studio, exclusively for Android and iOS, the game features multiple game modes pitting players in head-to-head, competitive action as they test their skills against players all around the world.

In Call of Duty: Mobile, players will experience the fluid, first-person combat of Call of Duty, fighting head-to-head in fan-favorite modes such as Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All, in iconic maps from the series such as Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked and more. Along the way, players will earn and unlock classic Call of Duty characters, weapons, scorestreaks, and other gear to equip and customize their loadouts as they battle to be among the best in the world.

Published by Activision, and developed by Tencent, Call of Duty: Mobile uses the Unity real-time 3D development platform. In addition to classic multiplayer, the game features more modes of play to be announced soon.

