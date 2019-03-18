Devil May Cry 5 Rises in the French Charts - Sales

With all the positive hype surrounding Devil May Cry 5, it's no surprise to see Capcom's action game top With all the positive hype surrounding Devil May Cry 5, it's no surprise to see Capcom's action game top SELL 's report for France in week 10. And we can see from the system break-down that the game took the top two spots on both the PS4 and Xbox One charts, thanks to the Deluxe Edition, indicating a strong launch even though the Xbox One version couldn't make it into the overall top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4

Devil May Cry 5 Devil May Cry 5 - Deluxe Edition FIFA 19

Xbox One

Devil May Cry 5 Devil May Cry 5 - Deluxe Edition Anthem

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party

Nintendo 3DS

Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn Yokai Watch 3 Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser

PC

The Sims 4 Farming Simulator Devil May Cry 5

