Devil May Cry 5 Rises in the French Charts

With all the positive hype surrounding Devil May Cry 5, it's no surprise to see Capcom's action game top SELL 's report for France in week 10. And we can see from the system break-down that the game took the top two spots on both the PS4 and Xbox One charts, thanks to the Deluxe Edition, indicating a strong launch even though the Xbox One version couldn't make it into the overall top five.