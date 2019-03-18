Devil May Cry 5 Rises in the French Charts - SalesThomas Froehlicher , posted 21 minutes ago / 90 Views
With all the positive hype surrounding Devil May Cry 5, it's no surprise to see Capcom's action game top SELL's report for France in week 10. And we can see from the system break-down that the game took the top two spots on both the PS4 and Xbox One charts, thanks to the Deluxe Edition, indicating a strong launch even though the Xbox One version couldn't make it into the overall top five.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS4
- Devil May Cry 5
- Devil May Cry 5 - Deluxe Edition
- FIFA 19
Xbox One
- Devil May Cry 5
- Devil May Cry 5 - Deluxe Edition
- Anthem
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
- Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
- Yokai Watch 3
- Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser
PC
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator
- Devil May Cry 5
