Castle Crashers Teased for PS4 - News

posted 30 minutes ago

The Behemoth yesterday posted an image on Twitter that teases Castle Crashers will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Now the developer has posted another image that teases the game is also coming to the PlayStation 4. The image features four PlayStation 4 controllers in the colors that represent the four main playable knights from the game. The image also says to expect news to be come on Tuesday, March 19.

see you Tuesday for more things... pic.twitter.com/OG1ZmtljHT — The Behemoth (@thebehemoth) March 15, 2019

Castle Crashers is available now for the Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Windows PC.

