MMORPG Dynasty Warriors 9 Mobile Announced for Smartphones

Nexon Korea has formed an agreement with Koei Tecmo for licensing and global publishing to develop an action MMORPG, Dynasty Warriors 9 Mobile, for smartphones.

The game is in development at Nexon Korea’s One Studio and is based on Dynasty Warriors 9.





"We are very happy to be able to deliver Dynasty Warriors 9, which is a representative Musou action game, as a mobile MMORPG," One Studio development director Kun Wook Song. "Please look forward to enjoying the unique action of Dynasty Warriors 9 Mobile."

Thanks Gematsu.

