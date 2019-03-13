Rumour - Sony in Advanced Talks to Acquire Take-Two Interactive - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 3 hours ago / 969 Views
In what has to be one of the most surprising rumours in recent weeks, website marketwatch is reporting that shares in Take-Two Interactive (the parent company of 2K Games and Rockstar Games) have climbed on rumours that Sony are in "advanced board level discussions" to acquire the company.
Read the full quote below:
"Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO, +5.38% stock climbed 4.7% on rumors that Sony Corp. SNE, +1.04% “is in advanced board level discussions to acquire Take-Two Interactive in a mostly cash deal,” that would value the company at $130 share, according to Joel Kulina, head of technology and media trading at Wedbush Securities."
Obviously, this rumour is to be taken with a huge grain of salt - if true, expect further updates in the coming weeks.
More Articles
7 Comments
Wow, this would be huge for Sony, they would gain future GTA, Red Dead, Bioshock, NBA, and Borderlands games as exclusives. Would be awful for PC and Xbox gamers though, so hopefully these talks fall through.
Street Fighter V is on PC, despite the development being funded by Sony. Flower and Journey also made it to PC. I mean, I'll get a PS5 anyway, but this is bad..
- -1
Just having GTA and Red Dead as exclusives would devastate the competition. PS5 would rival PS2 in sales.
- +1
RIP Xbox
Please don't Sony.
If this is true, Sony could hold on to that market leadership and dominance for eternity.
OMFG. I am Playstation Fan, but these rumor is scary. It screams Total Sony Domination. Even I dont wont that.
- +2
The amount of money Take Two makes and can continue to make from GTA Online alone is probably more than they would ever make from whatever Sony could offer to go exclusive to their system. Then you take into account how Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold and when the next GTA comes out? Seems like they would be putting themselves at a significant disadvantage more than they would ever benefit from this. Hence why I don't believe it.
I call BS, this would be a massive risk for Sony and would cost north of 10 billion dollars. If they were actually willing to sell then MS would have probably have already attempted to outbid them. If this does somehow ends up being true the this would force MS to react.
Don't see it unless Sony is planning to release games as multiplats. This looks fake.