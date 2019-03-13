Rumour - Sony in Advanced Talks to Acquire Take-Two Interactive - News

In what has to be one of the most surprising rumours in recent weeks, website marketwatch is reporting that shares in Take-Two Interactive (the parent company of 2K Games and Rockstar Games) have climbed on rumours that Sony are in "advanced board level discussions" to acquire the company.

Read the full quote below:

"Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO, +5.38% stock climbed 4.7% on rumors that Sony Corp. SNE, +1.04% “is in advanced board level discussions to acquire Take-Two Interactive in a mostly cash deal,” that would value the company at $130 share, according to Joel Kulina, head of technology and media trading at Wedbush Securities."

Obviously, this rumour is to be taken with a huge grain of salt - if true, expect further updates in the coming weeks.

