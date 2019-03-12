Borderlands 3 Possibly Getting Announced at PAX East Later This Month - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Gearbox Software has been teasing Borderlands 3 for well over a year and it appears it has been teased once more.

The official Twitter account for Gearbox has posted an image that has an art style similar to the Borderlands franchise. The image features a highway exit sign with "Exit 3" as the exit number and "March 28 Boston MA" as the name of the exit.

PAX East 2019 takes place in Boston, MA from March 28 to 31.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

