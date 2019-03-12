Castlevania Anniversary Collection Rated in Australia - News

Castlevania Anniversary Collection has been rated in Australia by the Australian Classification. The game was submitted by Konami. A game with this title has yet to be announced.

50th Anniversary Collection - Arcade Classics was also rated in Australia earlier this month.

