Anthem Loses Ground in the French Charts
With no big new release in week 9 in France, Switch's evergreen titles dominated once more, getting the upper hand over Anthem, which slips to third in SELL's overall top five.
Top sellers per system are as follows. Dirt Rally 2.0 makes a decent entrance, ranking highly on both PS4 and Xbox One. The retail version of Trials Rising seems to be experiencing a hard landing on the market, though; it only shows up on the Xbox One podium despite coming to all three consoles.
PS4
- Anthem
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Xbox One
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Anthem
- Trials Rising - Gold Edition
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Nintendo 3DS
- Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser
- Yokai Watch
- Mario Kart 7
PC
- Anthem
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator
ArtofAngels
What a strange title. Do you write titles like that every time a game isn't No. 1 for a week? This Anthem obsession is strange.
LuccaCardoso1
Well, last week Anthem was first, and now it lost the first place. I don't see the problem.
- 0