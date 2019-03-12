Anthem Loses Ground in the French Charts - Sales

/ 457 Views



With no big new release in week 9 in France, Switch's evergreen titles dominated once more, getting the upper hand over Anthem, which slips to third in With no big new release in week 9 in France, Switch's evergreen titles dominated once more, getting the upper hand over Anthem, which slips to third in SELL 's overall top five.

Top sellers per system are as follows. Dirt Rally 2.0 makes a decent entrance, ranking highly on both PS4 and Xbox One. The retail version of Trials Rising seems to be experiencing a hard landing on the market, though; it only shows up on the Xbox One podium despite coming to all three consoles.

PS4

Anthem Dirt Rally 2.0 Red Dead Redemption 2

Xbox One

Dirt Rally 2.0 Anthem Trials Rising - Gold Edition

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Nintendo 3DS

Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser Yokai Watch Mario Kart 7

PC

Anthem The Sims 4 Farming Simulator

More Articles

by, posted 4 hours ago