Hunt: Showdown Launches for Xbox Game Preview This Spring

Developer Crytek announced Hunt: Showdown will launch for the Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview this spring.

View the Xbox Game Preview teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that combines the thrill of first person shooters and survival games and packs those elements into a match-based format. Each match pits up to ten players—playing solo or in teams of two—against each other as they compete for bounty by taking out gruesome monsters in the swamps of Louisiana in what critiques have called a unique blend of PvP and PvE elements. But once players have taken a bounty, they instantly become a target for every other Hunter left on the map. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything, and death is permanent. In Hunt‘s Quick Play mode, ten solo players compete for the chance to keep their Hunter at the end of the match—and a considerable amount of gold.



