Unheard Release Date Revealed for Steam - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer NEXT Studio announced the audio detective game, Unheard, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on March 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

Put on your headphones and step back into the past. Use the voices you hear to return to crime scenes, tracking down each individual involved and solving the cases. But where do the voices come from? Can you trust what you hear? And what’s the mysterious thread weaving all of these cases together?



A Unique Case-Solving Experience

Discover the truth hidden in the voices from the past.

Step through time as you use our device to eavesdrop on conversations from past crime scenes. Every clue, every move, and every motive will be presented in the form of audio. Rather than controlling any one character, you only need listen to their conversations, following along as the story evolves. Use the information you hear to match names to voices and determine how everything (and everyone) is related. Can you discover the truth?



Open Ended Narrative Mystery Game

Explore the story and piece together the puzzle in your own way!

Don’t expect to be “fed” a pile of clues. Rather, take the role of a fly on the wall, observing and listening to the events as they unfold. Anyone could be the culprit; key clues may be revealed at any second; any character's storyline may cross paths with another at any point in time. YOU be the editor—the order of the story is up to you!



