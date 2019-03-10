Here are the Top 10 Best-Selling Mario Games - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,358 Views
Today, March 10 is Mar10 Day and in order to celebrate we have created a list of the top 10 best-selling Mario games, according to figures from Nintendo.
Mario is one of the most popular characters in all of gaming and one of the best-selling franchises. One of the games in the Mario franchise has sold over 40 million units, four have sold over 30 million units, six have sold over 20 million units, and 18 have sold over 10 million units.
Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling Mario games as of December 31, 2018:
10th. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 15.02 Million
9th. Super Mario Bros. 3 - 17.28 Million
8th. Mario Kart 7 - 18.11 Million
7th. Super Mario Land - 18.14 Million
6th. Super Mario World - 20.61 Million
5th. Mario Kart DS - 23.60 Million
4th. New Super Mario Bros. Wii - 30.22 Million
3rd. New Super Mario Bros. - 30.80 Million
2nd. Mario Kart Wii - 37.14 Million
1st. Super Mario Bros. - 40.24 Million
Out of the top ten, six are 2D platformers and four are kart racers. Mario Kart Wii almost reaches Super Mario Bros. levels of sales, that's absolutely insane. I wonder if Mario Kart 8D can even reach close numbers.
The sales data per week will not continue?
Read something last year that they're meant to be re-working it to include digital sales in some way. But heard nothing since so who knows.
