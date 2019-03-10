Here are the Top 10 Best-Selling Mario Games - Sales

Today, March 10 is Mar10 Day and in order to celebrate we have created a list of the top 10 best-selling Mario games, according to figures from Nintendo.

Mario is one of the most popular characters in all of gaming and one of the best-selling franchises. One of the games in the Mario franchise has sold over 40 million units, four have sold over 30 million units, six have sold over 20 million units, and 18 have sold over 10 million units.

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling Mario games as of December 31, 2018:

10th. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 15.02 Million

9th. Super Mario Bros. 3 - 17.28 Million

8th. Mario Kart 7 - 18.11 Million

7th. Super Mario Land - 18.14 Million

6th. Super Mario World - 20.61 Million

5th. Mario Kart DS - 23.60 Million

4th. New Super Mario Bros. Wii - 30.22 Million

3rd. New Super Mario Bros. - 30.80 Million

2nd. Mario Kart Wii - 37.14 Million

1st. Super Mario Bros. - 40.24 Million

