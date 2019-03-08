Anthem Tops the EU PlayStation Store Downloads in February 2019 - Sales

Anthem topped the PlayStation 4 PlayStation Store charts in Europe, while Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts.

Here is the complete list of charts (Week Number):

PS4:

Anthem (New) Grand Theft Auto V (2) The Forest (8) Red Dead Redemption 2 (17) Far Cry New Dawn (New) Jump Force (New) Metro Exodus (New) Minecraft (14) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Re-entry) Rainbow Six: Siege (13) FIFA 2019 (13) Resident Evil 2 (1) Far Cry 5 (Re-entry) Rocket League (9) Watch Dogs 2 (Re-entry) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Re-entry) Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (5) Battlefield V (10) Metro Redux (Re-entry) Gang Beasts (16)

PS VR:

Beat Saber (1) Job Simulator (4) Surgeon Simulator (Re-entry) Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality (Re-entry) Superhot VR (5) Moss (Re-entry) Creed: Rise to Glory (3) Arizona Sunshine (6) Affected: The Manor (New) Crisis VRigade (New)

DLC:

Fortnite – The Cobalt Pack (1) Fortnite – Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack (New) Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack (4) Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack (3) Apex Legends Starter Pack (New) Rainbow Six Siege – Year 4 Pass (10) Apex Legends Founder’s Pack (New) Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City that Never Sleeps (5) Rocket League – McLaren 570S Car Pack (6)

