EA Play Announced for 2019, No Press Conference at E3 This Year - News

/ 455 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

In an announcement on their website, EA have revealed the dates for their fourth annual EA Play event, which will run from the 7th to 9th of June at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles "as a precursor to this year's E3 which will run from the 11th to 13th of June).

The event promises "less talk and more play", with hands-ons of some of their "biggest games" and exclusive content from "some of the most popular creators in the world".

However, the announcement also revealed that they would skip holding a traditional press conference and will replace this with "multiple live streams".

The news follows on from the reveal that Sony would not have a presence at this year's E3, with neither a press conference nor off-site event.

More Articles