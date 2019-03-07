Rage 2 Wasteland Superhero Trailer Released - News

posted 7 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks, id Software, and Avalanche Studios have released a new trailer for Rage 2 called Wasteland Superhero.

You’re not just Walker, the last Ranger. You’re a Wasteland Superhero!

Using your arsenal of powerful weapons and hi-tech nanotrite abilities, you’re going to wreak havoc on the baddies lurking throughout Rage 2. While they are super powerful on their own, you’ll get maximum damage by pairing those weapons and abilities for crazy combos that will knock the socks off* (*absolutely obliterate) anyone that stands in your way. The Authority doesn’t stand a chance!

Rage 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 14, 2019.

