Date A Live: Ren Dystopia Trailer Released - News

/ 414 Views

by, posted 20 hours ago

Compile Heart has released a trailer for the upcoming adventure game, Date A Live: Ren Dystopia.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A night spent with everyone, uneventfully and as always. Shido has a strange dream. In the darkness, he hears someone’s voice.

When he wakes up in the morning, he sees an unknown box with a picture of a snake on placed at his bedside.

Wondering whether this is somebody’s joke, Shido checks with everyone. Then when he opens the box—.

Date A Live: Ren Dystopia will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan this summer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles