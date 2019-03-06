Just Cause 4 and LEGO Batman 2 Out Now on Xbox Game Pass - News

Microsoft has announced more titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. Just Cause 4 and LEGO Batman 2 are now available, while F1 2018 and Fallout 4 will be available on March 14.

Here is an overview of the games:

Just Cause 4 (March 6)

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Rico Rodriguez gliding to Xbox Game Pass on March 6! Xbox One players will be able to play as the rugged rogue agent and venture to the Island of Solis where you can unleash chaos in a number of explosive & creative ways. With Rico’s newly customizable grappling hook, you’ll be able to stride, glide and ride through exotic landscapes besieged by extreme weather, pushing you and enemy Black Hand militia to their limits as you lead an army of chaos. Lightning-ridden rainforests, roaring deserts, howling snowstorms…Oh and did we mention tornados!? Take in the sights and stay a while. Just Cause 4 is an open world sandbox designed for exploratory, experimental, over-the-top fun, ready for you on Xbox Game Pass.

LEGO Batman 2 (March 6)

Calling all crime fighters! Batman, Robin, Wonder Woman, Superman, and more playable DC Comics characters than you can shake a shark repellent covered stick at, are back to save Gotham City. Play as different members of the Justice League in this open world single or multiplayer game, while stopping Lex Luthor, Joker, and more notorious villains in their tracks.

F1 2018 (March 14)

The official videogame of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship, F1 2018 challenges you to make headlines as you become immersed in the world of F1 more than ever before. You will have to build your reputation both on and off the track, with time-pressured media interviews that influence your career in the sport. Do you exhibit sportsmanship or showmanship? Will you develop your team to the top or send your agent to target a rival team and driver? F1 2018 puts you in control of your destiny. Featuring all of the official teams, the drivers and all 21 circuits of the thrilling 2018 season. 2018 sees the return of the French and German Grand Prix to the calendar meaning that you can now race at Circuit Paul Ricard for the first time ever in the series while the Hockenheimring makes a return.

Fallout 4 (March 14)

Returning to your Xbox Game Pass library in a shiny set of Power Armor, Fallout 4 drops you back into the Commonwealth as you set out to search for your missing son. Explore the wasteland, fight vicious Deathclaws and gain new abilities to help shape the fate of a post-apocalyptic Boston. The more you explore, the more you discover, so be sure to scour every inch of the game’s huge map. After all, there will always be another settlement that needs your help.

