PlayStation 2 Turns 19, Here Are Some Sales Figures

The fourth of March 2019 marks the 19th anniversary of the launch of the PlayStation 2 in Japan.

Sony's second console is not only the best-selling home console of all time, but also the most successful platform in gaming history. The PlayStation 2 sold 157.68 million units in its lifetime.

Looking at the regional breakdown we can see how strong it was right across the world. It sold best in Europe with 55.28 million units, but it also proved popular in North America, where it managed to shift 53.65 million units, and Japan, where 23.18 million units were sold. The rest of the world also accounted for a massive 25.57 million units.

As you would expect from the best-selling platform in gaming history, software sales were also strong. Below we've compiled a list of the top 10 best-selling PlayStation 2 games:

10th. Final Fantasy XII - 6.40 Million

9th. Medal of Honor: Frontline - 6.83 Million

8th. Need for Speed: Underground 2 - 6.90 Million

7th. Need for Speed: Underground - 7.20 Million

6th. Final Fantasy X - 8.60 Million

5th. Gran Turismo 4 - 11.76 Million

4th. Grand Theft Auto III - 13.10 Million

3rd. Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec - 14.89 Million

2nd. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - 16.15 Million

1st. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - 17.30 Million

