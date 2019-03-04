Anthem Tops UK Charts in 2nd Week - Sales

Anthem has remained at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending March 2. Sales for the dropped 71 percent week-on-week.

The LEGO Movie 2: Videogame debuted in fourth. 59 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4. Dirt Rally 2.0 debuted in sixth with 59 percent of the sales also on the PlayStation 4.

Trials Rising: Gold Edition debuted in 10th with more even sales across the different platforms. The PlayStation 4 version accounted for 39 percent of the sales, the Xbox One with 33 percent and the Nintendo Switch version with 28 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Anthem FIFA 19 Far Cry: New Dawn The LEGO Movie 2: Videogame Red Dead Redemption 2 Dirt Rally 2.0 Metro Exodus Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Super Smash Bros Ultimate Trials Rising: Gold Edition

