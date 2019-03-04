Devil May Cry 5 Gets Pre-Viz Live Action Cutscenes Trailer - News

/ 382 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Capcom has released a new the pre-viz live action cut scenes trailer for Devil May Cry 5. Anyone who purchases the Deluxe Edition of the game can switch the in-game cut scenes with the pre-viz live action ones.

View it below:

Devil May Cry 5 will launch on March 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles