Anthem Flies to the Top of the Australian Charts - Sales

23 hours ago

Anthem has debuted at the top of the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 24.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Anthem Far Cry New Dawn Metro Exodus Red Dead Redemption 2 Jump Force Super Smash Bros. Ultimate New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19 Kingdom Hearts III

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Anthem Far Cry New Dawn Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Just Cause 3 Yakuza Kiwami Metro Exodus Jump Force Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Far Cry 5

