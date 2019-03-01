Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far Restocked in the US, Coming to Europe, Canada and Latin America Later This Month - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 870 Views
Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far has been restocked in the US. It will also launch in Canada and Latin America on March 15, and in Europe on March 29.
If you're in Canada, Latin America or Europe, we have some great news to share!#KingdomHearts -The Story So Far- is coming to you this month! ðŸŽŠ— KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) March 1, 2019
Canada/Latin America: March 15th
Europe: March 29th
Get caught up on the story or relive some of your favorite past moments soon! pic.twitter.com/XtQMbyOvDf
The compilation includes the following games:
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
- Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–
- Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)
1 Comments
Can we just get a complete bundle of it all together instead?
You mean with KH3?
They already have a digital version of that. It would be nice to get a physical one as well, but The Story So Far is priced the same as the "other games" are in the digital bundle.
Yes with KH3 and ya would be best in a nice physical collection. I know they have it in digital but that's just not the same -_-
When the final mix version releases for KH3 you will probably see an all in one collection sometime next year.
I would buy the shit out of an Ultimate Kingdom Hearts PS4 bundle with TSSF, KH3, both physical in a bundle with the Pro console for $400.
