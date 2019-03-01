Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far Restocked in the US, Coming to Europe, Canada and Latin America Later This Month - News

Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far has been restocked in the US. It will also launch in Canada and Latin America on March 15, and in Europe on March 29.

If you're in Canada, Latin America or Europe, we have some great news to share!#KingdomHearts -The Story So Far- is coming to you this month! ðŸŽŠ

Canada/Latin America: March 15th

Europe: March 29th



Get caught up on the story or relive some of your favorite past moments soon! pic.twitter.com/XtQMbyOvDf — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) March 1, 2019

The compilation includes the following games:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Kingdom Hearts Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics) Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage– Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)



