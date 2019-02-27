Sci-Fi Mystery Game Interpoint Announced for PS4, X1, PC - News

Publisher Juvty Worlds and developer Three Dots have announced first-person science-fiction mystery game, Interpoint. It will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access this spring and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at the end of 2019.

Interpoint is a first-person sci-fi mystery with elements of psychological horror. A secret organization made the discovery of parallel worlds. You are Harry G., a scientist, who took part in a project that was supposed to benefit all of humanity.

Welcome to Delta Labs!

In the early 2020s, the Delta Laboratories research corporation created the Quantum Entanglement Device, which allows opening portals to countless parallel universes, but all other worlds discovered were either an almost exact copy of ours, or completely surreal worlds with unknown creatures. You are a scientist who took part in creating a project that was supposed to benefit all of humanity, but something went wrong. One day, you find yourself stuck far away from home.

Key Features:

Photon Gun is a key element of gameplay. The device is able to absorb energy from surrounding objects (light from bulbs, gamma radiation from radioactive puddles, force fields in laboratories, etc.) and transform it into something else.

Underground science complex and a journey through parallel worlds. Explore, search for answers, and solve puzzles.

Many solutions. Interact with objects, find secret passages, use all the features of the Photon Gun.

Twisted story with several levels of depth, conspiracy and various endings.

