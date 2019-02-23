New Nintendo Releases This Week - Trials Rising - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,012 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 32 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
February 26
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
- RemiLore
- Skyhill
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- Trials Rising
- Warhammer Quest
February 27
- The Lost Light of Sisu
February 28
- Anodyne
- Ape Out
- Battlloon
- Constructor Plus
- Crash Dummyt
- Deltarune Chapter 1
- Fimbul
- Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Super Real Darwin
- Monster Dynamite
- My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!?
- Ninja Village
- V.O.I.D.
March 1
- Awesome Pea
- Creepy Road
- History 2048
- Klondike Solitaire
- Pirates Pinball
- Queen's Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past
- Shred! 2 - Freeride Mountainbiking
- Swords and Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon
- Tardy
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!
- Treasure Stack
March 2
- Riddled Corpses EX
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
4 games per day more or less. Anyone who doesn't think there is something for them to play on the Switch now must have very picky choice in games. Also that beta to Trials was awesome, kinda annoyed that UBI though, 30e game.... has micro transactions, and if you don't buy the deluxe edition you miss out on a bunch of content so you need to buy the 40e version if you want the full game (less micro transactions) oh yeah... you also miss out on dlc if you don't pre order it so you wanna pony up that 40e right now before the launch to get everything. Seeing that rubbish made me close the window and not buy it. Shame.
Ironically there is a typo on the list.... on the word "Dummy"
Holy smokes, Remilore is almost upon us!