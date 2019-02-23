New Nintendo Releases This Week - Trials Rising - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 32 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

February 26

Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Rad Rodgers Radical Edition

RemiLore

Skyhill

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

Trials Rising

Warhammer Quest

February 27

The Lost Light of Sisu

February 28

Anodyne

Ape Out

Battlloon

Constructor Plus

Crash Dummyt

Deltarune Chapter 1

Fimbul

Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Super Real Darwin

Monster Dynamite

My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!?

Ninja Village

V.O.I.D.

March 1

Awesome Pea

Creepy Road

History 2048

Klondike Solitaire

Pirates Pinball

Queen's Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past

Shred! 2 - Freeride Mountainbiking

Swords and Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon

Tardy

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!

Treasure Stack

March 2

Riddled Corpses EX

