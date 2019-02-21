Team Sonic Racing Hidden Volcano Map Announced - News

SEGA has announced the Hidden Volcano map for the upcoming racing game, Team Sonic Racing.

Hidden Volcano is a lava zone course hidden deep within the ice-covered Glacier Land area. This area is distinguished by its lumps of ice created by the scorching hot magma within the iceberg and complicated terrain due to lava rocks. It requires calm judgment and bold technique to conquer its slippery ice roads and varying bumpiness caused by tears in the earth. At the starting line, a lava giant towers above the track and swings its fist downward to block the racers’ path forward.

Team Sonic Racing will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on May 21, 2019.

