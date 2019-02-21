SEGA Ages: Alex Kidd in Miracle World Trailer Released - News

Publisher SEGA has released a trailer for SEGA Ages: Alex Kidd in Miracle World. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop today in Japan.

View the trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In addition to “Original Mode,” where the original version can be played without change, the Sega Ages release adds a new “Ages Mode.” Ages Mode offers the same fun of the original version, while adding support for FM Sound Unit background music, allowing players to enjoy numerous tracks in nostalgic frequency modulation.

Additionally, the “Continue” feature after getting a “Game Over” has been simplified and a helper feature has been added to rewind gameplay up to five seconds, making the game more accessible for players who might not be good at action games.

And with the addition of newly drawn event images at the start of important stages, and the in-game implementation of the Sukopako Motorcycle theme, “phantom background music” recorded for the soundtrack but not used in the game, Ages Mode aims to be original game in its complete form.

