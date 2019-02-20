Where the Bees Make Honey launches in March for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

/ 679 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Publisher Whitethorn Digital and developer Wakefield Interactive announced the puzzle adventure game, Where the Bees Make Honey, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in March for $9.99.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Where the Bees Make Honey tells a story about reflecting on different moments from a childhood, which are played and experienced from an adult perspective.

It’s a dreamy, ethereal, and thoughtfully crafted experience about nostalgia. The game is capturing that grace period in a childhood where playing dress up was larger than life and changed the environments around you.

At its core Where the Bees Make Honey is a puzzle adventure game, but gameplay variation is filtered throughout. When game’s main character Sunny is an adult reflecting on the times when she was young, the game is played in a first-person perspective. This transition period takes place at her workplace, where she is ultimately at a crossroads with what to do next in her life.

Playable vignettes allow for the game to transition into each season. This allows for a more focused approach for storytelling and player engagement. The vignettes offer an additional perspective of the season they precede. The gameplay varies considerably between seasons, vignettes, and moments.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles