Baba is You Launches for Switch and PC Next Month - News

/ 470 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Developer Hempuli Oy announced the puzzle game, Baba Is You, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam, Humble Store and itch.io on March 13.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Baba Is You is an award-winning puzzle game where you can change the rules by which you play. In every level, the rules themselves are present as blocks you can interact with; by manipulating them, you can change how the level works and cause surprising, unexpected interactions! With some simple block-pushing you can turn yourself into a rock, turn patches of grass into dangerously hot obstacles, and even change the goal you need to reach to something entirely different.

The game has over 100 levels that experiment with the game’s mechanics in a multitude of ways, requiring the player to understand and manipulate the rules of the game and figure out devious ways to make the objects in the game world interact. The game will also feature a level editor for making your own levels and campaigns.

The game was originally created for and won the Nordic Game Jam 2017. Baba Is You also won the Excellence in Design and Best Student Game awards in the Independent Games Festival 2018, and was nominated a finalist in 2 other categories, including the Seumas McNally Grand Prize. The game was made using Multimedia Fusion 2 by Clickteam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles