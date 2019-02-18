New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Reclaims the Top Spot on the French Charts - SalesThomas Froehlicher , posted 1 hour ago / 280 Views
Kingdom Hearts III couldn't hold onto first place in France in its second week on sale, as SELL shows in its report for week 6. Instead two Nintendo Switch titles, including the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, force Kingdom Hearts III on the PS4 down into third place.
Top sellers per system are as follows. Etrian Odyssey Nexus makes a discreet debut in second place on 3DS.
PS4
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Resident Evil 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Xbox One
- Resident Evil 2
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Nintendo 3DS
- Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser
- Etrian Odyssey Nexus
- Mario Kart 7
PC
- Farming Simulator 2019
- The Sims 4
- Football Manager 2019
