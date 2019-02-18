New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Reclaims the Top Spot on the French Charts - Sales

Kingdom Hearts III couldn't hold onto first place in France in its second week on sale, as Kingdom Hearts III couldn't hold onto first place in France in its second week on sale, as SELL shows in its report for week 6. Instead two Nintendo Switch titles, including the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, force Kingdom Hearts III on the PS4 down into third place.

Top sellers per system are as follows. Etrian Odyssey Nexus makes a discreet debut in second place on 3DS.

PS4

Kingdom Hearts III Resident Evil 2 Red Dead Redemption 2

Xbox One

Resident Evil 2 Kingdom Hearts III Red Dead Redemption 2

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Nintendo 3DS

Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser Etrian Odyssey Nexus Mario Kart 7

PC

Farming Simulator 2019 The Sims 4 Football Manager 2019

