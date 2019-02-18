Trine 2: Complete Story Out Now on Switch eShop - News

Frozenbyte's puzzle-platforming adventure Trine 2: Complete Story is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop in North America and Europe, for a price of $16.99/16.99€/£15.29.

Key Features:

20 levels chock-full of adventure, hazards, physics-based puzzles, dangerous enemies and curious contraptions

Travel through breathtaking environments, including a castle by the treacherous sea, a burning desert and snowy ice mountains

3 Heroes - Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight and Zoya the Thief, each with their own skills – and personalities charming and otherwise

Online and local co-op multiplayer for up to three players

Quick Facts:

Price: $16.99 / 16.99€ / £15.29

900p/30fps docked, 720p/30fps handheld mode

1-3 players, local co-op, online co-op and local wireless co-op supported

