Trine 2: Complete Story Out Now on Switch eShop

by Evan Norris , posted 4 hours ago / 212 Views

Frozenbyte's puzzle-platforming adventure Trine 2: Complete Story is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop in North America and Europe, for a price of $16.99/16.99€/£15.29.

Key Features:

  • 20 levels chock-full of adventure, hazards, physics-based puzzles, dangerous enemies and curious contraptions
  • Travel through breathtaking environments, including a castle by the treacherous sea, a burning desert and snowy ice mountains
  • 3 Heroes - Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight and Zoya the Thief, each with their own skills – and personalities charming and otherwise 
  • Online and local co-op multiplayer for up to three players

Quick Facts:

  • Price: $16.99 / 16.99€ / £15.29 
  • 900p/30fps docked, 720p/30fps handheld mode 
  • 1-3 players, local co-op, online co-op and local wireless co-op supported

Mnementh
Mnementh (2 hours ago)

There should be a trilogy and with physical release.

  • 0