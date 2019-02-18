MX vs. ATV All Out Anniversary Edition Announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Rainbow Studios have announced MX vs. ATV All Out Anniversary Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch on March 12 for $29.99 / £25.99 / €29.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

MX vs. ATV All Out Anniversary Edition includes DLC track packs Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT, Hometown MX Nationals and Slash’s Snakepit. A staggering 14 additional tracks plus ALL the gear, Supercross, private compound and massive open environments that made MX vs. ATV All Out the complete off-road racing experience.

What’s new in the Anniversary Edition?

Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT: Two Supercross, one Nationals, one Waypoint, and two Opencross tracks PLUS multiple trails in Freeride.

Two Supercross, one Nationals, one Waypoint, and two Opencross tracks PLUS multiple trails in Freeride. Slash’s Snakepit: Three of the largest Supercross tracks in MX vs. ATV history PLUS an FMX area.

Three of the largest Supercross tracks in MX vs. ATV history PLUS an FMX area. Hometown MX Nationals: The most authentic outdoor tracks. Four, huge Nationals tracks and two Freeride environments to explore with different time of day variations.

