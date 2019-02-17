Karigurashi Renai Has Uncensored Opening and Demo on Vita & PS4 - News

Entergram has been very active in the promotion of its upcoming romance visual novel Karigurashi Renai on PS4 and PS Vita. The publisher has added the opening of the game to the official website. It shows some of the girls' underwear, which had been censored by Sony in recent PlayStation titles.

I recently tried the demo of the game on PS Vita and, as can be seen below, the picture is the same as in the opening video. This is in contrast with Sakura Sakura, another visual novel by the same publisher released last October in Japan, which included cropped pictures.

The demo for Karigurashi Renai will have required Sony's approval to be made available on the Japanese PlayStation Store, which means that the platform holder didn't request changes this time.

