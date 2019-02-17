Best-Selling Games of 2018 & More Milestones Revealed for Germany - News

FIFA 19 was the best-selling game in Germany in 2018, followed by Red Dead Redemption 2. While those two were expected at the top, the surprise comes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which outsold big AAA games like Far Cry 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII and Marvel's Spider-Man. The Nintendo Switch performed significantly well in the country in 2018 and had no less than seven exclusives in the top 20:

Battlefield V managed to enter the top 20 right at the end of the year. The German gaming association revealed in its sales awards that EA's shooter topped 200,000 units sold in 2018; an indication that word of mouth is slowly growing in favor of the game, which we reviewed very positively.





Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and both Pokemon Let's Go games also hit the 200,000 mark, while F1 2018 and Forza Horizon 4 raced past 100,000 units sold in December 2018.

