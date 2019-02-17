Best-Selling Games of 2018 & More Milestones Revealed for Germany - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 1 day ago / 1,575 Views
FIFA 19 was the best-selling game in Germany in 2018, followed by Red Dead Redemption 2. While those two were expected at the top, the surprise comes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which outsold big AAA games like Far Cry 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII and Marvel's Spider-Man. The Nintendo Switch performed significantly well in the country in 2018 and had no less than seven exclusives in the top 20:
Far Cry 5 being so up that list is surprising to be sure. GTAV in the top 10, still.
Germany has a suprisingly popular and active GTA V role playing scene which grew a lot in 2018 which probably improved the sales of the game more compared to other countries.
Interesting. I never thought a Mario Kart game would beat Pokemon. I thought Pokemon was Nintendo's biggest seller aside from Zelda.