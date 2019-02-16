New Nintendo Releases This Week - Steins;Gate Elite, Aragami: Shadow Edition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 651 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 18 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
February 18
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- BlazeRush
- Steins;Gate Elite
- I wanna fly
- Almost There: The Platformer
- Aragami: Shadow Edition
- Devil Engine
- Gigantic Army
- Hell Warders
- Q.U.B.E. 2
- Raining Coins
- Rotating Brave
- The Journey Down Trilogy
- Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight
- X-Morph: Defense
- Yumeniki: Dream Diary
- Quest for the Golden Duck
- Tyr: Chains of Valhalla
