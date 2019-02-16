New Nintendo Releases This Week - Steins;Gate Elite, Aragami: Shadow Edition - News

/ 651 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 18 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

February 18

Trine 2: Complete Story

February 19

BlazeRush

Steins;Gate Elite

February 20

I wanna fly

February 21

Almost There: The Platformer

Aragami: Shadow Edition

Devil Engine

Gigantic Army

Hell Warders

Q.U.B.E. 2

Raining Coins

Rotating Brave

The Journey Down Trilogy

Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight

X-Morph: Defense

Yumeniki: Dream Diary February 22 Quest for the Golden Duck

Tyr: Chains of Valhalla

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles