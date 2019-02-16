New PlayStation Releases This Week - Anthem, Daggerhood, Steins;Gate Elite - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 15 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Almost There: The Platformer, PS4 — Digital

Anthem, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Chromagun VR, PS VR — Digital

Daggerhood, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Death end re;Quest, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Dreamworks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Farm Together, PS4 — Digital

HackyZack, PS4 — Digital

Hell Warders, PS4 — Digital

Hexa Maze, PS4 — Digital

Pode, PS4 — Digital

Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past, PS4 — Digital

Rym 9000, PS4 — Digital

Steins;Gate Elite, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Unexplored: Unlocked Edition, PS4 — Digital

