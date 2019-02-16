Soulcalibur VI Amy DLC Announced - News

by, posted 2 days ago

Bandai Namco has announced Amy DLC is coming to Soulcalibur IV. A release date was not revealed.

A Creation Parts Sets DLC will also release on February 19. It will add 67 new character creation parts and 17 new background music tracks.

View the Amy trailer below:

