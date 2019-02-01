Pokémon GO Gets New Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region - News

Niantic announced it has released new Pokémon to Pokémon GO from the Sinnoh region. Starting today you can now use a Sinnoh Stone to Lickitung into Lickilicky, Tangela into Tangrowth, and more. Other Pokémon from the region, including Cranidos and Shieldon, will now appear in the wild.

Pokémon GO is available as a free-to-play title on iOS and Android.

