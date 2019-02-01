Quantcast
Pokémon GO Gets New Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region - VGChartz
Pokémon GO Gets New Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region

Pokémon GO Gets New Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 269 Views

Niantic announced it has released new Pokémon to Pokémon GO from the Sinnoh region. Starting today you can now use a Sinnoh Stone to Lickitung into Lickilicky, Tangela into Tangrowth, and more. Other Pokémon from the region, including Cranidos and Shieldon, will now appear in the wild.

Pokémon GO is available as a free-to-play title on iOS and Android. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.