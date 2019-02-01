Observer Launches Next Week on Switch - News

Publisher Aspyr Media and developer Bloober Team announced the psychological horror game, Observer, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop worldwide on February 7 for $29.99 / €29.99. The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Observer is a cyberpunk, detective thriller set in the year 2084 in Krakow, Poland. The world lies in ruins with corporations seizing power after the fall of governments. You do their bidding. No lie will remain hidden from you, as you hack into the minds of those you interrogate. When your past catches up with you, you must act on your own and unravel the mystery of your son’s disappearance. Your name is Daniel Lazarski, you’re an Observer.

Key Features:

Hack into the twisted minds of criminals and their victims as you traverse a surreal landscape, uncovering meaning behind imagery.

Unique cyberpunk setting, as players find themselves in 2084 AD, Krakow, Poland.

Genre-defining gameplay in an unsettling, dark dystopian future.

Exercise your morality by making difficult choices in the futuristic slums, where the law is what you make it.

