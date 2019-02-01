Nintendo Switch My Way Commercials Features Final Fantasy VII and More - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo has three "My Way" commercials for the Nintendo Switch that features Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Final Fantasy VII, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Final Fantasy VII is the only title not currently available on the console. It will launch soon on the Switch alongside the Xbox One. It is out now on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

View them below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

