Subnautica: Below Zero Out Now on Early Access - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Unknown Worlds Entertainment has released the stand-alone expansion Subnautica: Below Zero as an early access title on Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Below Zero is an underwater adventure game set on an alien ocean world. It is a new chapter in the Subnautica universe, and is currently in development by Unknown Worlds.

Watch out!

Below Zero is not finished! It is in active development: Full of bugs, missing features, and performance issues. If you would like to play Below Zero when it is finished, follow our development progress. We'll keep you informed as updates improve the game.

Return to planet 4546B

Dive into a freezing underwater adventure. Below Zero is set in an arctic region of planet 4546B. As a scientist posted to a research station on the planet's surface, you are tasked with studying alien artefacts...



The Vesper space station orbits high above you, sending supplies, instructions, and receiving samples you launch from the surface.When disaster strikes the research station, you must improvise to survive: Construct habitats, scavenge for resources, hunt for food, and craft equipment.

Explore new biomes

Swim beneath the blue-lit, arching growth of Twisty Bridges. Navigate treacherous ice floes on the ocean surface. Clamber up snow covered peaks, and venture into icy caves. Maneuver between steaming Thermal Vents. Below Zero presents entirely new environments for you to survive, study, and explore.



Discover new lifeforms in the icy depths of 4546B. Swim through the giant Titan Holefish, escape from the aggressive Brute Shark, and visit the adorable Pengwings. Some residents of the frozen ocean will help you, and some might try to harm you.

An ocean of intrigue

Who were the aliens who came here before? Why were they on this planet? Can you trust your commanders? Below Zero extends the story of the Subnautica universe, diving deep into the mystery introduced in the original game. Open up new story elements with every Early Access update.

About the development team

Below Zero is being created by Unknown Worlds, a small studio that traces its roots back to the 2002 Half-Life mod Natural Selection. It is the same team that created the original Subnautica. The team is scattered around the globe, from the United States to the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Austria, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Taiwan, and many more places.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles