Kingdom Hearts III Sells 610,077 Units in Japan, PS4 Outsells Switch - Sales

/ 1,199 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 610,077 units, according to Media Create for the week ending January 20.

Resident Evil 2 (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 252,848 units. Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou (PS4) debuted in 20th with sales of 2,868 units.

The PlayStation 4 was the best-selling platform with sales 52,644 units. The Switch sold 52,429 units, the 3DS sold 4,932 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 1,701 units and Xbox One sold 93 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 01/25/19) – 610,077 (New) [PS4] Resident Evil 2 (Z Version and Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 01/25/19) – 252,848 (New) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 57,725 (312,869) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 38,478 (2,764,751) [PS4] Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 01/17/19) – 25,499 (227,878) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 11,958 (983,903) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,860 (2,096,812) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 9,334 (1,436,633) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,588 (582,039) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,329 (2,910,678) [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 7,117 (217,610) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,578 (1,279,601) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 6,097 (229,283) [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 5,275 (211,667) [PS4] Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 01/11/19) – 5,039 (53,994) [PS4] Yakuza 4 (Sega, 01/17/19) – 4,393 (22,833) [NSW] Fitness Boxing (Imagineer, 12/20/18) – 4,130 (19,719) [PS4] PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation, 01/17/19) – 3,408 (10,855) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 3,261 (527,400) [PS4] Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou (Limited Edition Included) (Entergram, 01/24/19) – 2,868 (New)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles