A Hat in Time 'Coming Soon' to Switch

It was announced last year that A Hat in Time is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The support page for the game has revealed the game will be "coming soon" to the platform.

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Gears for Breakfast, A Hat in Time is a true homage to the greatest 3D platformers and a love letter to the classic Nintendo GameCube. This charming adventure channels the spirit of beloved games such as Super Mario 64, Banjo-Kazooie, and Psychonauts. Grant Kirkhope, the composer for Banjo-Kazooie, is even on board as a composer for A Hat in Time. A Hat in Time also holds the honor of being one of the largest and most successful Kickstarter-funded indie 3D platformers, earning nearly 1000% of its original Kickstarter goal!

You play as Hat Kid, a tiny space-traveling girl with a lot of heart and a big top hat, as she travels the universe to protect its worlds from the evil Mustache Girl. Join her as she explores five incredibly diverse and giant open worlds, jumping and fighting her way through baddies, and unlocking sweet new hats with all-new abilities.

Key Features:

Seven Worlds to Discover: Play through massive worlds Mafia Town, Subcon Forest, Battle of the Birds, Alpine Skyline and two free DLC worlds post-launch.

Play through massive worlds Mafia Town, Subcon Forest, Battle of the Birds, Alpine Skyline and two free DLC worlds post-launch. Exploration is Key: Every nook and cranny contains some type of goody to help you overcome new obstacles.

Every nook and cranny contains some type of goody to help you overcome new obstacles. Pick on Someone Not Your Own Size: Hat Girl may be small, but she packs a punch! Defeat an eclectic cast of baddies to unlock goodies and fight giant bosses.

Hat Girl may be small, but she packs a punch! Defeat an eclectic cast of baddies to unlock goodies and fight giant bosses. Yay Upgrades: Improve your weapon with new platforming moves and combat ability unlocks.

Improve your weapon with new platforming moves and combat ability unlocks. Badges: Don’t tell the scouts, but badges actually give you special powers!

Don’t tell the scouts, but badges actually give you special powers! Put Some Pep in Your Step: Featuring music co-composed by Grant Kirkhope, the composer for Banjo-Kazooie.

A Hat in Time is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

